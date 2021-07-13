Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 1,453.7%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About NuLegacy Gold
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.