Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 1,453.7%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

