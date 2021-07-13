Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 3,480.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 39,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.13.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
