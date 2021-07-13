Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rises By 526.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 526.0% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 273.3 days.
Shares of RAIFF remained flat at $$23.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
