Short Interest in Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Expands By 1,323.1%

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,600 shares, an increase of 1,323.1% from the June 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,659,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SANP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,787,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,547,250. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

