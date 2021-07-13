Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rises By 966.7%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SUOPY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.52. Sumco has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

