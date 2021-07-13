Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 99.3%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEHCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

