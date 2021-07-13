Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Drops By 99.3%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEHCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Sweet Earth
