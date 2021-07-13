Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Grows By 2,200.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 43,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,092. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.75.
About TechPrecision
Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.