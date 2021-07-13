Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Grows By 2,200.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 43,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,092. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.75.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

