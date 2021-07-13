Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Grows By 1,700.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Crypto stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

