Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Grows By 1,700.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Crypto stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
