Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 2,450.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

