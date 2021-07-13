Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Expands By 900.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 59,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

