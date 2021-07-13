Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Expands By 900.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 59,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
