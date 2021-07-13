Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 2,718.2%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 2,718.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 88,116,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,272,000. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
