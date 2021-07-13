Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 99.7%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

TBABF remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.