Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Rises By 3,152.9%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 3,152.9% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TURV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 2,578,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

