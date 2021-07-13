Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 980.0%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,044. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.