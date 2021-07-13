Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Expands By 1,552.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 1,552.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ZURVY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 79,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

