Showcase Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Showcase has a market cap of $371,405.85 and approximately $145,704.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.