Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $37.17 million and $197,756.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 322,982,495 coins and its circulating supply is 55,700,000 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

