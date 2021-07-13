Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SIBE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 819,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Sibling Group
