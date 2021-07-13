Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIBE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 819,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

