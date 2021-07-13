Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.57 ($60.67).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €54.18 ($63.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

