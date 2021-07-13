Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.57 ($60.67).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €54.18 ($63.74) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

