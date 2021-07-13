Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $683.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

