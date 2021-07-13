Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.23. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

