Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Signature Bank by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.