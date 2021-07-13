Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. Sika has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

