Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $885,300.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $885,300.00.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. 430,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,480,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.