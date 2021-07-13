Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

