SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Purchases 17,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 17,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $119,170.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $62,640.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,165. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.