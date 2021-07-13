Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLP opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

