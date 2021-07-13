Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $54.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Simulations Plus traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 4186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $948.39 million, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

