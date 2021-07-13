Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,016. The company has a market cap of $924.05 million, a PE ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

