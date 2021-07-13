Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OMIC) Insider Purchases $33,000,000.00 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OMIC) insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

OMIC stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

