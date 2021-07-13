Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OMIC) Insider Purchases $33,000,000.00 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OMIC) insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.
OMIC stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $33.37.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.