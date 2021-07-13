SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $182.69 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $182.69 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

