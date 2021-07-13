SINOVATE Tops One Day Volume of $265,384.00 (SIN)

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One SINOVATE coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SINOVATE has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $265,384.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SINOVATE Profile

SINOVATE (CRYPTO:SIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling SINOVATE

