Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

