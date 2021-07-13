SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 2,554,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -754.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.