SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Increased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Insiders sold 64,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

