SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) EVP Sells $323,974.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $323,974.00.
SITM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 98,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,949. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $151.78.
About SiTime
