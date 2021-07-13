Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Tuesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -163.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.59.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

