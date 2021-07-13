Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 63,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 7,474,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,356,500. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

