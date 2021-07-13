SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,652 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

