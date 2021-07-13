Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) Director Daniel Alegre Sells 12,852 Shares

Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60.
SNBR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44.
Sleep Number Company Profile
See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.