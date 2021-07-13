Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) Director Daniel Alegre Sells 12,852 Shares

Sleep Number Co. (NYSE:SNBR) Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60.

SNBR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.