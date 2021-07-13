Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

