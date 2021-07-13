Small Love Potion Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $129.03 million and approximately $249.51 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

