SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Sells $151,500,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SMART Global alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 2,048,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,990. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 87.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $999,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.