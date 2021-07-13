Smartshare One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,874.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $576,212.40 and $21,874.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030741 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

