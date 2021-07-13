Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

