Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.90.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
