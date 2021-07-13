Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.68. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 139,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.