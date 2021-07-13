SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Update

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,673,000 shares, a growth of 455.2% from the June 15th total of 1,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.8 days.

SOHOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

