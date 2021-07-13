SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Update

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,673,000 shares, a growth of 455.2% from the June 15th total of 1,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.8 days.
SOHOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 42,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
SOHO China Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.