Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Solana has a total market cap of $7.72 billion and approximately $207.97 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $28.31 or 0.00087371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00809013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.