Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.75

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SOLI traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 925 ($12.09). 54,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,065 ($13.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.58. The company has a market cap of £79.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.97.
Solid State Company Profile
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.