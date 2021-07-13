Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.75

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOLI traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 925 ($12.09). 54,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658. Solid State has a fifty-two week low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,065 ($13.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.58. The company has a market cap of £79.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.97.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

