Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.97.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.